Our platform analyzes Facebook Marketplace items to help you understand market demand vs supply, determine what items are worth selling, and conduct market research to find winning products.
Market Driven
Market Monitoring
Accuracy
Profit Optimization
Our platform provides comprehensive marketplace analytics to help you make informed decisions
Track item popularity over time to identify emerging trends and seasonal patterns before they become mainstream.
Get AI-powered price recommendations based on current market conditions to maximize your profit margins.
Understand the balance between supply and demand for specific items to identify market gaps and opportunities.
Discover regional pricing differences and demand patterns to target the most profitable locations.
Set up personalized notifications for price changes, new listings, or market shifts for items you're tracking.
Export your analytics data in multiple formats for further analysis or integration with other tools.
Get started with Facebook Hunter in just a few simple steps
Sign up for a free account to access basic Facebook Hunter and explore our platform.
Tell us what items or categories you're interested in tracking to customize your dashboard.
Access comprehensive market data, trends, and recommendations through your personalized dashboard.
Use our insights to determine what to sell, when to sell it, and at what price to maximize profits.
See what our users have achieved
"I was able to sell my Xbox for $50 more than I would have listed it for thanks to the market analysis. The price distribution chart showed me exactly where to position my listing."
"The supply vs demand ratio helped me understand why my furniture wasn't selling. I adjusted my price based on the recommendations and sold it within a week."
"I use this tool to find winning products. The market score feature helps me quickly identify profitable opportunities without spending hours researching."
